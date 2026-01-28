No. 4 Texas visits Florida for conference matchup

Texas Longhorns (19-2, 5-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-9, 1-6 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Madison…

Texas Longhorns (19-2, 5-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (13-9, 1-6 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Booker and No. 4 Texas take on Liv McGill and Florida in SEC play Thursday.

The Gators have gone 10-3 at home. Florida scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Longhorns are 5-2 in conference games. Texas scores 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 35.8 points per game.

Florida averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.2 per game Texas allows. Texas has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Longhorns face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is scoring 23.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Rori Harmon is averaging 9.1 points, seven assists and 2.9 steals for the Longhorns. Booker is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 13.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.