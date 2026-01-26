No. 4 Purdue faces Indiana following Smith’s 27-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue visits Indiana after Braden Smith scored 27 points in Purdue’s 88-82 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers are 10-2 on their home court. Indiana scores 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Boilermakers have gone 7-2 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 3.6.

Indiana averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Purdue allows. Purdue scores 14.6 more points per game (84.0) than Indiana gives up to opponents (69.4).

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.4 points for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Fletcher Loyer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 17 points, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

