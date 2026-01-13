No. 4 Michigan visits Diallo and Washington

Michigan Wolverines (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Michigan Wolverines (14-1, 4-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts No. 4 Michigan after Zoom Diallo scored 22 points in Washington’s 81-74 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Huskies have gone 7-1 in home games. Washington averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Wolverines are 4-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Washington scores 81.7 points, 13.2 more per game than the 68.5 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Washington gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is averaging 18.4 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies. Diallo is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 96.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

