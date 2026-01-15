No. 4 Michigan rebounds from 1st loss with 82-72 win at Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Aday Mara scored a season-high 20 points and No. 4 Michigan bounced back from its first loss…

SEATTLE (AP) — Aday Mara scored a season-high 20 points and No. 4 Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 82-72 victory over Washington on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-3 Mara finished 10 of 11 from the field and added three blocks, two rebounds and two assists. Morez Johnson Jr. had 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-1, 5-1 Big Ten) in their first trip to Hec Edmundson Pavilion since 1994.

Yaxel Lendeborg provided 14 points and seven boards for Michigan, which was coming off a 91-88 defeat at home against Wisconsin last Saturday.

JJ Mandaquit led the Huskies (10-7, 2-4) with 15 points off the bench. Quimari Peterson scored 13 and sank four 3-pointers, but his teammates combined to go 5 for 21 from beyond the arc. Hannes Steinbach had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Michigan took the lead for good less than four minutes in and never looked back, as Washington missed its first 12 shots from 3-point distance and took seven minutes to make its second field goal. The Huskies never got closer than five in the second half but didn’t let the Wolverines pull away by more than 10 until they went on an 11-2 run to stretch their lead to 80-65 with three minutes remaining.

Jacob Ognacevic, the reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year who transferred to Washington from Lipscomb in the offseason, made his Huskies debut after missing the first half of the season with a foot injury. He finished with 10 points and three rebounds.

Michigan visits Oregon on Saturday.

Washington hosts No. 12 Michigan State on Saturday.

