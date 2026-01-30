No. 4 Duke visits Hammond and Virginia Tech

Duke Blue Devils (19-1, 8-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-6, 5-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duke Blue Devils (19-1, 8-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-6, 5-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts No. 4 Duke after Ben Hammond scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 71-65 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hokies are 12-1 on their home court. Virginia Tech averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 8-0 in conference games. Duke leads the ACC giving up just 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 11.5 more points per game (85.6) than Virginia Tech gives up (74.1).

The Hokies and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Hammond is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Evans averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Cameron Boozer is averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.