No. 3 UConn visits No. 25 Seton Hall after Clark’s 22-point game

UConn Huskies (16-1, 6-0 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Seton Hall hosts No. 3 UConn after Adam Clark scored 22 points in Seton Hall’s 76-67 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Pirates have gone 8-1 at home. Seton Hall averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 against Big East opponents. UConn averages 18.8 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Silas Demary Jr. with 6.1.

Seton Hall scores 73.8 points, 10.5 more per game than the 63.3 UConn gives up. UConn scores 17.2 more points per game (79.9) than Seton Hall gives up to opponents (62.7).

The Pirates and Huskies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Clark is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon Ball is averaging 14.8 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

