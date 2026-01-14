No. 3 UCLA beats Minnesota 76-58 for 10th straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kiki Rice had 25 points on 8-for-9 shooting and Lauren Betts posted her third straight double-double, leading…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kiki Rice had 25 points on 8-for-9 shooting and Lauren Betts posted her third straight double-double, leading No. 3 UCLA past Minnesota 76-58 on Wednesday night.

Betts staved off early foul trouble to finish with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Bruins (16-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in Big Ten play and pushed their winning streak to 10 straight games. Their only loss was to No. 4 Texas in Las Vegas on Nov. 26.

Rice hit all three of her 3-point attempts to make the Gophers pay for packing the paint, as the Bruins shot 60% from the floor (27 for 45) against the top defensive team in the nation. UCLA had by far the highest final score in a regulation game this season against Minnesota, which was allowing an average of 51.8 points per game entering the night.

The Gophers lost 100-99 in double overtime to then-No. 7 Maryland on Dec. 7. They beat then-No. 21 USC 63-62 on Sunday for the program’s first win over a ranked team since 2019.

Amaya Battle scored 16 points and Mara Braun added 15 points for the Gophers (12-5, 3-3), who forced 17 turnovers but managed only three fast-break points.

NO. 10 TCU, WEST VIRGINIA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marta Suarez hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift TCU to a win over West Virginia.

Suarez, who had missed her first five tries from beyond the arc, took an inbounds pass from Donovyn Hunter, set her feet and sank the winner to cap off an otherwise sloppy effort from the Horned Frogs (17-1, 5-1 Big 12).

Olivia Miles led TCU with 14 points and Suarez finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Harrison led West Virginia (14-4, 4-2) with 19 points.

NO. 14 OHIO STATE 108, PENN STATE 84

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 33 points, Chance Gray had 23 points and seven 3-pointers, and Ohio State made a season-high 17 3-pointers in a victory over Penn State for its fifth straight victory.

Elsa Lemmilä added 21 points for Ohio State (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten). Cambridge, the Big Ten player of the week, also had four 3-pointers.

Moriah Murray scored 25 points, Gracie Merkle had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Kiyomi McMiller added 20 points for Penn State (7-11, 0-7), which has lost seven straight games. Tea Cleante came off the bench to score 10 points.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 61, UTAH 45

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 14 points to lead Baylor to a victory over Utah.

Scott was 5-of-21 shooting and 3 of 9 from behind the arc for the Bears (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and nine rebounds. Jana Van Gytenbeek had 10 points and six assists. Kiersten Johnson added nine rebounds.

Chyra Evans posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Utes (13-5, 4-2), while Lani White had 14 points and eight rebounds.

COLORADO 68, NO. 19 IOWA STATE 62

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desiree Wooten scored a season-high 24 points, and Jade Masogayo added 15 as Colorado held off Iowa State.

Zyanna Walker added 10 for the Buffaloes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12). Anaelle Dutat had 12 rebounds to go with nine points. It was the first time Colorado has beaten Iowa State since rejoining the Big 12.

Colorado took it first lead with 1:55 left to play in the third quarter off a 6-0 run, 40-37. Iowa State tied it 42-all heading into the final frame, where another 6-0 run for the Buffaloes set them up with their biggest lead of the night, 48-42, forcing the Cyclones to call a timeout.

Iowa State tied the game at 52, but a foul sent Dutat to the line, where she sank both shots. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Tabitha Betson put the Buffs up 60-55. Wooten hit a shot from beyond the arc with 46 seconds left to seal the victory.

Audi Crooks had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Iowa State (14-3, 2-4), which has lost four straight. Sydney Harris added 16 points for the Cyclones, who scored a season-low 62 points. Their previous low was 63, which came earlier this month in their loss to Cincinnati.

