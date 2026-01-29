No. 3 South Carolina tops Auburn 81-51 behind another strong effort from Joyce Edwards

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 20 points, Tessa Johnson added 13 and No. 3 South Carolina handled Auburn…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 20 points, Tessa Johnson added 13 and No. 3 South Carolina handled Auburn 81-51 on Thursday night.

Edwards, the team’s top scorer, made 9 of 14 shots to go along with five rebounds. Johnson chipped in five assists and three rebounds for the Gamecocks (21-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), and Maddy McDaniel made all three of her 3-pointers for nine points.

Auburn (13-9, 2-6) shot 30% from the field in its third straight home matchup with a team ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Gamecocks started hot, going on a 14-0 run that took up nearly five minutes of action in the first quarter before Ja’Mia Harris knocked down a 3-pointer for the Tigers.

South Carolina forced 15 turnovers and scored 16 points off those giveaways.

Auburn was able to hold South Carolina scoreless for more than four minutes in the second quarter but didn’t find enough offense to get back into the game, mustering only six points in the quarter.

The Gamecocks took a 38-16 lead into halftime and shot 50% from the field in the first half and found more success in the second half.

South Carolina’s size proved to be an issue for the Tigers. The Gamecocks held a 40-22 scoring advantage in the paint.

Harissoum Coulibaly, Auburn’s leading scorer, was held to 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting. She also had five turnovers. Syriah Daniels scored 11 points, and Khady Leye had nine points and seven rebounds.

Up next

South Carolina plays at Texas A&M on Monday.

Auburn visits No. 17 Ole Miss the same night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.