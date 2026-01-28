No. 3 South Carolina plays Auburn after Latson’s 21-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (20-2, 6-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-8, 2-5 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (20-2, 6-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (13-8, 2-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina visits Auburn after Ta’Niya Latson scored 21 points in South Carolina’s 103-74 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Tigers are 9-3 in home games. Auburn scores 62.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). South Carolina scores 29.3 more points per game (89.0) than Auburn gives up (59.7).

The Tigers and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Mya Petticord is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tessa Johnson is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 14 points. Joyce Edwards is shooting 55.7% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 23.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.