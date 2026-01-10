No. 3 South Carolina hosts Georgia following Carnegie’s 24-point showing

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (15-2, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (16-1, 3-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (15-2, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (16-1, 3-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on No. 3 South Carolina after Dani Carnegie scored 24 points in Georgia’s 80-59 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 in home games. South Carolina averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 12-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lady Bulldogs are 1-2 in SEC play. Georgia averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 22.6 points per game.

South Carolina scores 91.2 points, 36.0 more per game than the 55.2 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 14.1 percentage points above the 32.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madina Okot is averaging 15.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Carnegie is averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 89.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

