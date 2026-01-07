No. 3 South Carolina faces Arkansas for conference showdown

South Carolina Gamecocks (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (15-1, 2-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (11-6, 0-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joyce Edwards and No. 3 South Carolina visit Bonnie Deas and Arkansas in SEC action.

The Razorbacks have gone 8-3 at home. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Deas averaging 6.6.

The Gamecocks are 2-1 against conference opponents. South Carolina is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Arkansas averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 52.7% rate from the field this season, 14.3 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 17.2 points. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tessa Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Edwards is shooting 60.7% and averaging 21.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 88.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

