No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of Big Ten lead

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Elliot Cadeau scored 17 and Morez Johnson added 12 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to an 83-71 victory over seventh-ranked Michigan State on Friday night.

The Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference, coming off a win over previously unbeaten and fifth-ranked Nebraska.

The Spartans (19-3, 9-2) missed 14 of their first 18 shots. They finished the half with more turnovers (11) than field goals (seven) and trailed by as much as 18 points.

Michigan State went on a 13-2 run early in the second half to pull within three and Jaxon Kohler made a tying 3-pointer with 7:57 left.

Jeremy Fears, who scored a career-high 31 points, had a steal and layup that put the Spartans ahead 57-55 with 7:27 to go for their first lead that didn’t last long.

Michigan responded with clutch shooting, making 5 of 6 shots, while holding Michigan State scoreless for more than three minutes to seal its sixth straight victory.

Kohler had 12 points while Coen Carr and Jordan Scott scored 10 points apiece for the Spartans, whose seven-game winning streak was stopped.

NO. 21 SAINT LOUIS 102, DAYTON 71

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Green made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Ishan Sharma added 18 on six more 3s and Saint Louis beat Dayton.

Quentin Jones also had 18 points for the Billikens (21-1, 9-0 Atlantic 10), who made 15 of their first 22 attempts from 3-point range and never trailed. It was SLU’s 15th straight win overall and its 18th in a row at Chaifetz Arena.

De’Shayne Montgomery had 23 points and Amael L’Etang scored 12 to lead Dayton (14-8, 5-4), which has lost four consecutive games for the first time since January 2014.

