No. 3 Michigan beats No. 7 Michigan State 83-71, takes sole possession of 1st place in Big Ten

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Elliot Cadeau scored 17 and Morez Johnson…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Elliot Cadeau scored 17 and Morez Johnson added 12 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to an 83-71 victory over seventh-ranked Michigan State on Friday night.

The Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference, coming off a win over previously unbeaten and fifth-ranked Nebraska.

The Spartans (19-3, 9-2) missed 14 of their first 18 shots. They finished the half with more turnovers (11) than field goals (seven) and trailed by as much as 18 points.

Michigan State went on a 13-2 run early in the second half to pull within three and Jaxon Kohler made a tying 3-pointer with 7:57 left.

Jeremy Fears, who scored a career-high 31 points, had a steal and layup that put the Spartans ahead 57-55 with 7:27 to go for their first lead that didn’t last long.

Michigan responded with clutch shooting, making 5 of 6 shots, while holding Michigan State scoreless for more than three minutes to seal its sixth straight victory.

Kohler had 12 points while Coen Carr and Jordan Scott scored 10 points apiece for the Spartans, whose seven-game winning streak was stopped.

Michigan had a big advantage in outside shooting, making 8 of 21 on 3-pointers while Michigan State missed 19 of 23 shots from beyond the arc.

The sold-out game at Breslin Center included Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, sitting next to Michigan State’s bench, and two-time World Series champion Kirk Gibson, who played baseball and football for the Spartans.

Michigan will host Michigan State in the second game of the season series on March 8 to close the regular season.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts Penn State on Thursday night.

Michigan State: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.