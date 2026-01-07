No. 3 Iowa State visits Baylor following Momcilovic’s 26-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State plays Baylor after Milan Momcilovic scored 26 points in Iowa State’s 80-59 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bears have gone 8-0 at home. Baylor is second in the Big 12 with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Rataj averaging 3.2.

The Cyclones have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 13-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Baylor makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Iowa State has shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Carr is scoring 21.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bears. Tounde Yessoufou is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Momcilovic is averaging 18.5 points for the Cyclones. Jamarion Batemon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 94.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.