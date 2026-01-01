No. 3 Iowa State hosts West Virginia following Eaglestaff’s 23-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-0) Ames, Iowa; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-0)

Ames, Iowa; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits No. 3 Iowa State after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 86-51 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Cyclones have gone 8-0 at home. Iowa State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers play their first true road game after going 9-4 to begin the season. West Virginia is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.2 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Iowa State allows.

The Cyclones and Mountaineers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Jefferson is averaging 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 17.5 points and 1.5 steals. Eaglestaff is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

