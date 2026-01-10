No. 3 Iowa State hosts Fallah and Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -18.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on No. 3 Iowa State after Parsa Fallah scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 87-76 win against the UCF Knights.

The Cyclones are 9-0 on their home court. Iowa State is 14-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys have gone 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lefteris Mantzoukas averaging 4.0.

Iowa State averages 88.3 points, 8.6 more per game than the 79.7 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Jefferson is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games.

Anthony Roy is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Cowboys. Fallah is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 86.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.