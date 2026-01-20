No. 25 Washington hosts McMiller and Penn State

Penn State Lady Lions (7-12, 0-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Penn State Lady Lions (7-12, 0-8 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits No. 25 Washington after Kiyomi McMiller scored 27 points in Penn State’s 76-72 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Huskies are 11-1 in home games. Washington is third in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Howell averaging 6.5.

The Lady Lions have gone 0-8 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State allows 82.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Washington’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Washington allows.

The Huskies and Lady Lions match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Huskies. Howell is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

McMiller is averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lady Lions. Gracie Merkle is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

