No. 25 UCF beats Cincinnati 73-72 on Themus Fulks’ jumper in final seconds

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Themus Fulks hit a jumper with 11 seconds left to give No. 25 UCF a 73-72 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Riley Kugel scored 19 points for the Knights, who held on after blowing a five-point lead with 2:22 to play. Fulks, who came in 13th in the country in assists at 6.6 per game, had 12 assists and six points.

The Bearcats had a chance to win, but Jalen Celestine’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed off the back iron.

Jamichael Stillwell added 15 points for the Knights (13-2, 2-1 Big 12), and backup big man Jeremy Foumena had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Moustapha Thiam, who transferred from UCF to Cincinnati in the offseason, was booed on every touch and finished with a career-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting for the Bearcats (8-8, 0-3). Jizzle James added 14 points and Baba Miller had 13.

The game was tight throughout. UCF led 33-32 at halftime and its biggest second-half lead was six points. After the Knights went ahead 71-66 with 2:22 to play, Thiam responded with a hook shot and two free throws, and Miller’s layup with 30 seconds left put the Bearcats ahead 72-71.

Cincinnati shot only 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range. UCF, meanwhile, shot 57.7% from the floor and 6 of 14 from 3.

The Bearcats kept it close thanks to their defense and rebounding. Cincinnati forced 14 turnovers for 17 points and grabbed 10 offensive rebounds for 15 second-chance points.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Colorado on Wednesday.

UCF: At Kansas State on Wednesday.

