No. 25 Seton Hall visits Hopkins and St. John’s

Seton Hall Pirates (14-4, 4-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-5, 6-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts No. 25 Seton Hall after Bryce Hopkins scored 20 points in St. John’s 86-79 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm have gone 8-2 at home. St. John’s is third in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 7.4 boards.

The Pirates are 4-3 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 12-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

St. John’s makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Seton Hall has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejiofor is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Red Storm. Hopkins is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stephon Payne III is averaging 6.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Pirates. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

