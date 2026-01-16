No. 25 Seton Hall hosts Butler following Ajayi’s 22-point game

Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 1-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-3, 4-2 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 1-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-3, 4-2 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on No. 25 Seton Hall after Michael Ajayi scored 22 points in Butler’s 89-75 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Pirates have gone 8-2 at home. Seton Hall is 12-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 against Big East opponents. Butler is the Big East leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Ajayi averaging 12.1.

Seton Hall scores 73.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 76.2 Butler gives up. Butler averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seton Hall allows.

The Pirates and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Adam Clark is shooting 41.0% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Finley Bizjack is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.1 points. Ajayi is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

