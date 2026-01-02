No. 25 Iowa hosts UCLA after Bilodeau’s 34-point showing

UCLA Bruins (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

UCLA Bruins (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits No. 25 Iowa after Tyler Bilodeau scored 34 points in UCLA’s 97-65 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Hawkeyes have gone 8-0 at home. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 17.5 assists per game led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 5.2.

The Bruins are 2-0 in conference matchups. UCLA ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

Iowa makes 53.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UCLA averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Bruins square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Skyy Clark averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc. Bilodeau is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

