No. 24 USC visits No. 2 Michigan after Johnson’s 24-point game

USC Trojans (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan hosts No. 24 USC after Morez Johnson Jr. scored 24 points in Michigan’s 112-71 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Wolverines are 6-0 on their home court. Michigan ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnson averaging 2.4.

The Trojans are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. USC ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Michigan averages 96.8 points, 21.5 more per game than the 75.3 USC gives up. USC averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Trojans match up Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey McKenney is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.8 points. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 95.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 86.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

