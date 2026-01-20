No. 24 Saint Louis pushes win streak to 12 by holding off Duquesne 81-77

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Robbie Avila, Dion Brown and Trey Green each scored 14 points as No. 24 Saint Louis held…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Robbie Avila, Dion Brown and Trey Green each scored 14 points as No. 24 Saint Louis held off a frantic late rally by Duquesne to win 81-77 on Tuesday night.

The Billikens (18-1, 6-0 Atlantic 10) extended their winning streak to 12 despite blowing most of a 17-point second-half lead. Saint Louis can tie the best start in the program’s 110-year history set by the 1993-94 squad with a win Friday at St. Bonaventure.

A day after entering the AP Top 25 for the first time in five years, the balanced Billikens fended off the Dukes (10-9, 2-4) behind a deep bench and a relentless pace.

The only team in the country with six players averaging at least 10 points had five players in double figures against the Dukes. Brady Dunlap chipped in 11 points, including a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left after Duquesne had moved within one.

Jimmie Williams, who scored a career-high 28 points for Duquesne, missed a contested 3-pointer on the Dukes’ ensuing possession. Brown grabbed the rebound and made one of two at the line to seal it.

The Billikens, who entered the game leading the country in scoring margin (25.2 points) had to work for this one. Saint Louis appeared to be in control after opening the second half with a 19-4 run.

Duquesne slowly got back into it despite shooting 35% (23 of 66) from the field. The Dukes forced Saint Louis into 16 turnovers, including a flurry of them during a comeback that nearly knocked the Billikens from a tie atop the A-10 with George Mason and Dayton.

