No. 24 Saint Louis hosts George Washington after Sharma’s 29-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-7, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (19-1, 7-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Saint Louis plays George Washington after Ishan Sharma scored 29 points in Saint Louis’ 97-62 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Billikens have gone 13-0 in home games. Saint Louis scores 91.5 points and has outscored opponents by 24.6 points per game.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-3 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Saint Louis scores 91.5 points, 18.8 more per game than the 72.7 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Revolutionaries meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Billikens. Brady Dunlap is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Rafael Castro is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 10-0, averaging 92.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.