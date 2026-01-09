No. 24 Princeton visits Moore and Yale

Princeton Tigers (13-1, 1-0 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (4-10, 0-1 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays No. 24 Princeton after Ciniya Moore scored 25 points in Yale’s 88-72 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in home games. Yale is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Yale averages 60.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 66.9 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Yale allows.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiley Capstraw is averaging 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashley Chea averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Madison St. Rose is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

