No. 23 Washington visits Smith and Purdue

Washington Huskies (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts No. 23 Washington after Nya Smith scored 20 points in Purdue’s 75-67 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Boilermakers have gone 8-2 at home. Purdue is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 2-2 in Big Ten play. Washington ranks third in the Big Ten allowing 56.2 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Purdue scores 71.9 points, 15.7 more per game than the 56.2 Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Daye is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Boilermakers. Kiki Smith is averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Sayvia Sellers is averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.