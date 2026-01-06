No. 23 Virginia hosts Cal after Lewis’ 23-point showing

California Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-2, 1-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-2, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Virginia hosts Cal after Sam Lewis scored 23 points in Virginia’s 76-61 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Cavaliers are 8-0 in home games. Virginia is second in the ACC in rebounding with 38.7 rebounds. Johann Grunloh paces the Cavaliers with 6.9 boards.

The Golden Bears are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Cal has a 10-2 record against teams over .500.

Virginia makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Cal averages 13.4 more points per game (81.5) than Virginia gives up (68.1).

The Cavaliers and Golden Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grunloh is averaging 8.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dai Dai Ames is scoring 17.6 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

