No. 23 Utah State hosts Nevada after Camper’s 31-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-4, 4-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (14-1, 5-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits No. 23 Utah State after Corey Camper Jr. scored 31 points in Nevada’s 92-83 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 in home games. Utah State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada ranks fifth in the MWC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 3.1.

Utah State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.8 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The Aggies and Wolf Pack face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tayshawn Comer is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Wolf Pack. Price is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

