No. 23 Notre Dame faces No. 9 Louisville following Hidalgo’s 31-point game

Louisville Cardinals (16-3, 6-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-4, 4-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (16-3, 6-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-4, 4-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Notre Dame plays No. 9 Louisville after Hannah Hidalgo scored 31 points in Notre Dame’s 73-50 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-0 in home games. Notre Dame scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game.

The Cardinals are 6-0 against ACC opponents. Louisville averages 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 24.7 points per game.

Notre Dame makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.9 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Louisville has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 18.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 13.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.