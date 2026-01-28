No. 23 Georgia hosts Timmons and No. 24 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-3, 4-3 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (18-3, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-3, 4-3 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama visits No. 23 Georgia after Jessica Timmons scored 28 points in Alabama’s 85-78 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dani Carnegie averaging 5.3.

The Crimson Tide are 4-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 15-3 against opponents over .500.

Georgia makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Alabama has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 35.2% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Bulldogs, while averaging 18.9 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Trinity Turner is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Karly Weathers is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals. Timmons is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

