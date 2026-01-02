No. 23 Georgia hosts Freeman and Auburn

Auburn Tigers (9-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays No. 23 Georgia…

Auburn Tigers (9-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays No. 23 Georgia after Elyjah Freeman scored 27 points in Auburn’s 106-65 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Georgia leads college basketball with 27.5 fast break points per game.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Auburn ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Georgia averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Auburn allows. Auburn has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somto Cyril is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 96.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

