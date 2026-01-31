No. 23 Alabama visits No. 19 Florida following Wrightsell’s 21-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6, 4-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-6, 6-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama faces No. 19 Florida after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 21 points in Alabama’s 90-64 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Gators have gone 9-1 at home. Florida is seventh in the SEC with 16.0 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 3.7.

The Crimson Tide are 4-3 in conference matchups. Alabama ranks seventh in the SEC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Florida scores 85.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 81.5 Alabama allows. Alabama scores 20.9 more points per game (92.0) than Florida allows to opponents (71.1).

The Gators and Crimson Tide face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fland is averaging 11.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gators. Thomas Haugh is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aden Holloway is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.9 assists. Labaron Philon is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 87.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 90.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

