No. 23 Alabama hosts Richardson and Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 3-3 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 3-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits No. 23 Alabama after Kharyssa Richardson scored 23 points in Mississippi State’s 71-59 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide have gone 14-1 in home games. Alabama is second in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 54.2 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in SEC play. Mississippi State has a 14-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alabama averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Alabama allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons is averaging 15.8 points for the Crimson Tide. Diana Collins is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Favour Nwaedozi is averaging 13 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Trayanna Crisp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.