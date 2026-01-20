No. 22 West Virginia hosts Carrera and Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday,…

Arizona State Sun Devils (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-4, 5-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits No. 22 West Virginia after Heloisa Carrera scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 67-51 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in home games. West Virginia is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Sun Devils are 4-2 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by McKinna Brackens averaging 4.9.

West Virginia’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 9.6 more points per game (68.1) than West Virginia allows to opponents (58.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is averaging 14.5 points for the Mountaineers. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brackens is averaging 14.3 points and seven rebounds for the Sun Devils. Gabby Elliott is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.