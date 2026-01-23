No. 22 North Carolina takes on No. 14 Virginia following Wilson’s 22-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-4, 3-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (16-2, 5-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-4, 3-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (16-2, 5-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 North Carolina visits No. 14 Virginia after Caleb Wilson scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 91-69 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cavaliers are 10-0 in home games. Virginia is 13-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tar Heels are 3-3 in conference games. North Carolina is seventh in the ACC scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Virginia makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). North Carolina has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johann Grunloh is averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

