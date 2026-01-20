No. 22 North Carolina faces Notre Dame, looks for 13th straight home win

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (14-4, 2-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-8, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (14-4, 2-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 North Carolina will try to keep its 12-game home win streak alive when the Tar Heels take on Notre Dame.

The Tar Heels are 11-0 in home games. North Carolina scores 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 1-4 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

North Carolina’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 73.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 69.6 North Carolina gives up.

The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.