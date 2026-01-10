No. 22 Kansas faces West Virginia after Peterson’s 32-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 1-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 1-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Kansas faces West Virginia after Darryn Peterson scored 32 points in Kansas’ 104-100 overtime win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers are 10-0 in home games. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks have gone 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks eighth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 6.2.

West Virginia averages 74.1 points, 7.2 more per game than the 66.9 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mountaineers. Chance Moore is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tre White is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 15 points and 7.1 rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.