No. 22 Clemson takes on NC State, aims for 13th straight home win

NC State Wolfpack (12-6, 3-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (16-3, 6-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Clemson hosts NC State aiming to continue its 12-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 10-0 on their home court. Clemson averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 3-2 against ACC opponents. NC State is fourth in the ACC scoring 85.8 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Clemson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 12.3 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Darrion Williams is averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

