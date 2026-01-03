No. 22 Baylor visits No. 10 Iowa State after Crooks’ 35-point game

Baylor Bears (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State hosts No. 22 Baylor after Audi Crooks scored 35 points in Iowa State’s 80-62 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Cyclones are 10-0 on their home court. Iowa State averages 23.4 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Jada Williams with 7.9.

The Bears are 1-1 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Iowa State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 14.9 more points per game (74.3) than Iowa State allows (59.4).

The Cyclones and Bears match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is shooting 72.8% and averaging 29.4 points for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Taliah Scott is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.1 points for the Bears. Yuting Deng is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 90.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

