No. 21 Texas Tech women beat Arizona 80-49, extend win streak to 16 games

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Denae Fritz scored 16 points, Adlee Blacklock made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, and No. 21 Texas Tech beat Arizona 80-49 on Saturday night to extend its win streak to 16 games.

Texas Tech (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) is off to the best start in program history and is 3-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Lady Raiders won a program-record 19 straight games in the 1992-93 season.

Jada Malone scored 14 points, Bailey Maupin 13, and Snudda Collins 11 for Texas Tech. Jalynn Bristow had four, and Collins three, of the Lady Raiders’ season-high 11 blocks. Gemma Nunez was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting but had eight rebounds, eight assists and no turnovers.

Tanyuel Welch led Arizona (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. The rest of the Wildcats shot 25% (12 of 48) from the field.

Maupin hit a 3-pointer 3 1/2 minutes into the game that gave the Lady Raiders the lead for good and sparked a 14-4 run. Malone scored six consecutive Texas Tech points before Maupin made another 3 and Malone added a layup that made it 17-8 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Lady Raiders, who shot 55% (17 of 31) overall and hit 8 of 16 from 3-point range in the first half, led 49-25 at halftime. Texas Tech finished with a season-high tying 13 3-pointers.

Stephanie Okechukwu, a 7-foot-1 freshman who joined the team Friday, sat on the Texas Tech bench. Okechukwu awaits an NCAA ruling on eligibility and would be the tallest player in the history of women’s college basketball.

Up next

Texas Tech: Visits West Virginia on Wednesday.

Arizona: Hosts BYU on Tuesday.

