No. 21 Texas Tech plays Iowa State after Collins’ 28-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 4-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (20-2, 7-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 4-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (20-2, 7-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas Tech hosts Iowa State after Snudda Collins scored 28 points in Texas Tech’s 77-49 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Lady Raiders have gone 11-1 in home games. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 74.0 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Cyclones are 4-5 in conference play. Iowa State ranks third in college basketball with 21.2 assists per game led by Jada Williams averaging 7.7.

Texas Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 29.9 more points per game (84.7) than Texas Tech allows (54.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lady Raiders. Collins is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is shooting 67.7% and averaging 26.3 points for the Cyclones. Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.