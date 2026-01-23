No. 21 Georgia visits Texas following Swain’s 29-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (16-3, 4-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-8, 2-4 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-3, 4-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-8, 2-4 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts No. 21 Georgia after Dailyn Swain scored 29 points in Texas’ 85-80 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 8-3 on their home court. Texas is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in SEC play. Georgia is seventh in college basketball with 39.1 rebounds per game. Somto Cyril paces the Bulldogs with 6.2.

Texas makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Georgia averages 19.9 more points per game (94.8) than Texas gives up (74.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Millender is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 90.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

