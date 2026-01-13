No. 21 Georgia hosts Ole Miss after Storr’s 26-point showing

Ole Miss Rebels (9-7, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-7, 1-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits No. 21 Georgia after AJ Storr scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 76-69 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 10-0 on their home court. Georgia averages 96.4 points while outscoring opponents by 21.5 points per game.

The Rebels are 1-2 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Georgia makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Ole Miss averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Georgia allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Blue Cain is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Rebels. Storr is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 96.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.