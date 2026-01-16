No. 21 Georgia faces No. 17 Arkansas following Wilkinson’s 32-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (13-4, 3-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Georgia plays No. 17 Arkansas after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 32 points in Georgia’s 97-95 overtime loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Georgia is third in the SEC in rebounding with 39.6 rebounds. Somto Cyril paces the Bulldogs with 6.2 boards.

The Razorbacks are 3-1 in conference play. Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Arkansas averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Bulldogs. Marcus Millender is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 19.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 96.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 92.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

