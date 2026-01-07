No. 20 Tennessee Lady Volunteers play the Mississippi State Bulldogs, seek 4th straight win

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (10-3, 2-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 1-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (10-3, 2-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 1-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lady Volunteers take on Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-0 in home games. Mississippi State ranks fourth in college basketball with 43.1 rebounds led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 10.6.

The Lady Volunteers are 2-0 in conference matchups. Tennessee has a 9-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mississippi State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Tennessee averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiney McPhaul is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Nwaedozi is averaging 15.3 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the last 10 games.

Lazaria Spearman is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lady Volunteers. Nya Robertson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 13.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

