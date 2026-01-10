No. 20 Tennessee hosts Arkansas after Pauldo’s 26-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-3 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (11-3, 3-0 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-3 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (11-3, 3-0 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee hosts Arkansas after Mia Pauldo scored 26 points in Tennessee’s 90-80 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Lady Volunteers have gone 6-0 at home. Tennessee is 10-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Razorbacks are 0-3 against SEC opponents. Arkansas averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Tennessee makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Arkansas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Tennessee gives up.

The Lady Volunteers and Razorbacks square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Lady Volunteers. Janiah Barker is averaging 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is averaging 16.9 points for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

