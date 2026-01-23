No. 20 Princeton visits Brown after Arnolie’s 21-point performance

Princeton Tigers (16-1, 4-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (11-5, 3-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (16-1, 4-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (11-5, 3-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts No. 20 Princeton after Grace Arnolie scored 21 points in Brown’s 68-52 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Bears have gone 5-0 at home. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Moreland averaging 10.6.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Brown is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton scores 19.6 more points per game (75.8) than Brown gives up (56.2).

The Bears and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moreland is averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bears. Arnolie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison St. Rose is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

