No. 20 Louisville plays Pittsburgh after McKneely’s 23-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 2-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 1-3 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Louisville visits Pittsburgh after Isaac McKneely scored 23 points in Louisville’s 79-70 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Panthers are 6-5 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 2-3 in conference play. Louisville is ninth in college basketball with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Sananda Fru averaging 7.0.

Pittsburgh’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville scores 17.8 more points per game (87.2) than Pittsburgh allows (69.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Cummings is scoring 13.6 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

Ryan Conwell is averaging 19.5 points for the Cardinals. McKneely is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

