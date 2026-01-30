No. 20 Louisville hosts SMU following Pierre’s 28-point game

SMU Mustangs (15-5, 4-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (14-6, 4-4 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (15-5, 4-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (14-6, 4-4 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -7.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits No. 20 Louisville after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 28 points in SMU’s 83-80 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinals have gone 10-2 in home games. Louisville averages 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The Mustangs are 4-3 against ACC opponents. SMU averages 17.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Kevin Miller with 6.7.

Louisville averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 9.0 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Louisville gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cardinals. J’Vonne Hadley is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the last 10 games.

Miller is averaging 19.4 points, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mustangs. Pierre is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.