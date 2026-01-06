No. 20 Louisville hosts No. 6 Duke after Evans’ 28-point outing

Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-3, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke plays No. 20 Louisville after Isaiah Evans scored 28 points in Duke’s 91-87 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Louisville has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-0 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks second in the ACC with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Boozer averaging 6.4.

Louisville makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Duke has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Boozer is averaging 23 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Devils. Evans is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

